Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $148,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,679,105,000 after acquiring an additional 336,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in International Business Machines by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,809,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,446,429,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,302,722 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,060,536,000 after purchasing an additional 176,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush set a $350.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $306.36 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The business's 50 day moving average price is $244.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $287.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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