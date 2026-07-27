Arcosa, Inc. $ACA Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA - Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,650 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.15% of Arcosa worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company's stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter worth $256,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 11.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,244 shares of the company's stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 193.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 69,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 1.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Arcosa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Texas Capital downgraded shares of Arcosa from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Arcosa to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arcosa from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $138.33.

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Arcosa Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ACA stock opened at $145.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.38. Arcosa had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 7.88%.The company had revenue of $571.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Arcosa's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc NYSE: ACA is a Dallas‐based industrial company that was formed through the spin‐off of Trinity Industries' construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company's Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready‐mix concrete.

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