Arcosa, Inc. $ACA Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,455 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 119,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.08% of Arcosa worth $56,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Arcosa by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arcosa to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Texas Capital cut Arcosa from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Arcosa from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut Arcosa from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcosa from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $138.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Arcosa

Arcosa Stock Down 0.0%

ACA stock opened at $145.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.46. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $571.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Arcosa's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Arcosa's dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc NYSE: ACA is a Dallas‐based industrial company that was formed through the spin‐off of Trinity Industries' construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company's Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready‐mix concrete.

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