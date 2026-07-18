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Arcosa, Inc. $ACA Stake Cut by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Arcosa logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Hillsdale Investment Management sharply reduced its Arcosa position in Q1, cutting its stake by 93.9% and selling 41,300 shares, leaving it with 2,670 shares worth about $283,000.
  • Analyst sentiment on Arcosa has softened, with several firms lowering ratings; the stock now carries a consensus Hold and a target price of $138.33.
  • Arcosa reported better-than-expected EPS of $0.51 in its latest quarter, though revenue came in below estimates; the company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Arcosa.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA - Free Report) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Arcosa were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,113 shares of the company's stock worth $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Arcosa by 3,554.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,045 shares of the company's stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 37.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 7.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company's stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Arcosa from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Arcosa from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Arcosa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcosa from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Arcosa to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcosa

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $144.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.05. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.38. Arcosa had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $571.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Arcosa's dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc NYSE: ACA is a Dallas‐based industrial company that was formed through the spin‐off of Trinity Industries' construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company's Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready‐mix concrete.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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