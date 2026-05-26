Arcosa, Inc. $ACA Stock Position Lowered by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,455 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,636 shares during the period. Arcosa comprises approximately 1.3% of Royce & Associates LP's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.52% of Arcosa worth $131,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 923 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 40,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

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Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of ACA stock opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $135.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.72.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Arcosa's payout ratio is 4.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Arcosa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Texas Capital raised shares of Arcosa to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arcosa from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcosa

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc NYSE: ACA is a Dallas‐based industrial company that was formed through the spin‐off of Trinity Industries' construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company's Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready‐mix concrete.

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