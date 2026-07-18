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Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Blue Owl Capital logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Arcus Capital Partners opened a new position in Blue Owl Capital, buying 675,547 shares valued at about $6.17 million. The stake represents roughly 2.2% of Arcus’s portfolio, making OWL its 11th-largest holding.
  • Blue Owl Capital’s latest quarterly results came in roughly in line with expectations, with EPS of $0.19 and revenue of $699.88 million. Analysts currently expect the company to earn $0.87 per share for the full year.
  • The company also maintains a high dividend yield, with a quarterly payout of $0.23 per share and an annualized yield of about 9.7%. Despite multiple analyst price target cuts, the stock still carries a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a price target of $13.16.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 675,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,168,000. Blue Owl Capital comprises about 2.2% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,939 shares of the company's stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OWL opened at $9.52 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm's fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $699.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $687.23 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 766.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Capital One Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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