Arcus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $468.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $463.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $447.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $426.39 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $404.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.28. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $461.62. The company has a market capitalization of $387.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The company's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here