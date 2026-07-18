Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,014 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,851,633,000 after buying an additional 630,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock worth $5,462,310,000 after buying an additional 105,069 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock worth $3,998,155,000 after purchasing an additional 625,994 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $3,167,626,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Raytheon unit is expanding its footprint in fighter aircraft programs by supplying advanced avionics, sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons, reinforcing its role in key U.S. defense platforms. Article Title

RTX’s Raytheon unit is expanding its footprint in fighter aircraft programs by supplying advanced avionics, sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons, reinforcing its role in key U.S. defense platforms. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Pratt & Whitney unit is advancing AI-enabled engine inspection capabilities through a deal with Aiir Innovations, which could improve maintenance efficiency and support higher-margin aftermarket services. Article Title

RTX’s Pratt & Whitney unit is advancing AI-enabled engine inspection capabilities through a deal with Aiir Innovations, which could improve maintenance efficiency and support higher-margin aftermarket services. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also looking ahead to RTX’s upcoming earnings report, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and the possibility of another beat, which can support sentiment into the print. Article Title

Investors are also looking ahead to RTX’s upcoming earnings report, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and the possibility of another beat, which can support sentiment into the print. Neutral Sentiment: Recent reports about NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX gaming GPUs, including launch delays, hotspot temperature issues and SEGA collaborations, do not appear to be material drivers for RTX Corporation’s stock and are likely to be a naming coincidence.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $193.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.30. The stock's 50-day moving average is $184.63 and its 200 day moving average is $191.62. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.56 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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