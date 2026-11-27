Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 271,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,885,000. Credo Technology Group accounts for 2.4% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Credo Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRDO. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 4,900.0% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

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Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $106.79 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $164.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.29. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $86.49 and a 52 week high of $308.67.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $473.30 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 28.77%. Credo Technology Group's revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Evercore set a $292.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $335.00 to $310.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.33.

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Credo Technology Group News Summary

Investors following CRDO have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Optimistic analysts see substantial potential upside, citing rapidly growing revenue and earnings beats; one report says 19 of 20 analysts rate the stock a buy. Article: Credo Technology Has Had a Wild Ride

Optimistic analysts see substantial potential upside, citing rapidly growing revenue and earnings beats; one report says 19 of 20 analysts rate the stock a buy. Positive Sentiment: Strong demand for active electrical cables (AECs) and expanding optical opportunities are cited as growth drivers heading into earnings. Article: Credo Technology Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Strong demand for active electrical cables (AECs) and expanding optical opportunities are cited as growth drivers heading into earnings. Negative Sentiment: CRDO has been caught in a broader retreat in AI-related chip stocks, amid concerns about AI spending. Recent profit-taking after a rally has added pressure, even as the coverage points to no new company-specific setback. Article: Credo Technology Slides Amid a Broad Sector Retreat

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CEO William Brennan sold 16,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total value of $2,914,383.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,584,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,022,758.68. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $326,818.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,890,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,250,080,636.68. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 352,538 shares of company stock valued at $67,200,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.06% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high-speed connectivity products for data centers and other communications networks. Its solutions are designed to move data efficiently across electrical and optical connections, supporting applications such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, networking and telecommunications. The company's products include semiconductor devices such as digital signal processors and serializer/deserializer (SerDes) components, as well as active electrical cables and optical connectivity solutions.

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