Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,300 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $44,549,000. Seagate Technology makes up 2.0% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 466.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $41,978,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Seagate Technology News Roundup

These are some of the STX news items that stood out recently:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. Robert W. Baird set a $1,350.00 price objective on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $925.00 to $765.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Seagate Technology from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,000.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $472.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.16. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $686.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $700.87. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $250.53 and a twelve month high of $1,145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $0.24. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 252.47%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 37.96 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Seagate Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 671 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.01, for a total transaction of $369,727.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,311,808.45. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP James Lee sold 166 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.99, for a total value of $91,464.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,249 shares in the company, valued at $688,186.51. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 384,360 shares of company stock valued at $301,192,964. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology develops and supplies data storage products and solutions for businesses and consumers. Its offerings include hard disk drives, solid-state drives and storage systems used in personal computers, data centers, cloud infrastructure and other applications that require digital data storage. The company sells products to original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, distributors and retail customers worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Seagate-branded storage devices and LaCie products, which focus on storage solutions for creative professionals and other users.

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