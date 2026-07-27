Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 400,000 GDS Holdings $GDS

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,116,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of GDS as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 113.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company's stock.

GDS Price Performance

GDS opened at $31.63 on Monday. GDS Holdings has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.56. GDS had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $426.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $436.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GDS

In other GDS news, Director Judy Qing Ye sold 37,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $1,354,036.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yixin Qian sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,991.25. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDS. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler set a $36.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of GDS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings raised GDS from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GDS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on GDS

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

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