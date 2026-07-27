Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Has $16.27 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,212 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 96,312 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $16,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 61.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total value of $2,819,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 227,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $194.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.61. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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