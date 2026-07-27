Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Invests $14.20 Million in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $14,199,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned 0.12% of Advanced Energy Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $303.99 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.40 and a 52-week high of $397.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $324.27 and its 200 day moving average is $318.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The firm's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEIS. TD Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Advanced Energy Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.25.

View Our Latest Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

See Also

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