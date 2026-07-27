Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Invests $7.07 Million in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,070,000.

Get Roblox alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,458,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,786 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,953,301 shares of the company's stock worth $2,589,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Roblox by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,728,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,679,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Roblox by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,119,216,000 after acquiring an additional 442,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,220,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $988,002,000 after acquiring an additional 547,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company's stock.

Key Roblox News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $47.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock's fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Roblox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Arete Research set a $95.00 target price on shares of Roblox and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an "equal weight" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $649,896.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 349,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,842,870.28. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $2,292,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,588,249.92. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 161,983 shares of company stock worth $7,580,990 in the last three months. 10.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roblox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roblox wasn't on the list.

While Roblox currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here