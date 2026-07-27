Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Makes New $37.39 Million Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $37,390,000. Lam Research makes up about 2.5% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Lam Research by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is expected to benefit from strong demand for AI chips and rising DRAM spending, which could support a potential earnings beat and improve sentiment ahead of results. Article Title

Lam Research is expected to benefit from strong demand for AI chips and rising DRAM spending, which could support a potential earnings beat and improve sentiment ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is closely tracking key operating metrics, not just revenue and EPS, suggesting investors are focused on whether Lam Research can show healthy underlying business momentum in the June quarter. Article Title

Wall Street is closely tracking key operating metrics, not just revenue and EPS, suggesting investors are focused on whether Lam Research can show healthy underlying business momentum in the June quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent role as a founding partner in the AI Materials Foundry keeps Lam Research tied to the broader AI infrastructure theme, which remains a major long-term driver for semiconductor equipment names. Article Title

The company’s recent role as a founding partner in the AI Materials Foundry keeps Lam Research tied to the broader AI infrastructure theme, which remains a major long-term driver for semiconductor equipment names. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are publishing pre-earnings previews and forecast updates for Lam Research’s upcoming report, but these articles mostly reflect expectations rather than new company-specific developments. Article Title

Analysts are publishing pre-earnings previews and forecast updates for Lam Research’s upcoming report, but these articles mostly reflect expectations rather than new company-specific developments. Neutral Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks have outperformed in 2026, but the group is pulling back this month as investors take profits and reprice valuations after a sharp AI-driven rally. Article Title

Semiconductor stocks have outperformed in 2026, but the group is pulling back this month as investors take profits and reprice valuations after a sharp AI-driven rally. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues Lam Research could be “dead money” over the next few years, reflecting valuation and return concerns that may be weighing on the stock. Article Title

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $305.21 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $438.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $341.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.37. The firm has a market cap of $381.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $360.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,611 shares of company stock worth $32,250,190. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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