Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600,001 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $42,648,000. Restaurant Brands International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Restaurant Brands International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 143.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,932,662 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $364,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,454 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,583,329 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $180,116,000 after acquiring an additional 109,723 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,350,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,372,903 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $101,458,000 after purchasing an additional 108,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 554.9% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,173,662 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $85,102,000 after acquiring an additional 994,454 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J. Doyle sold 45,187 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $3,325,763.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 263,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,368,944. This trade represents a 14.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Schwan sold 57,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $4,671,554.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,031,935.12. The trade was a 21.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Restaurant Brands International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. CL King set a $80.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $76.59 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Restaurant Brands International's payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is a global quick-service restaurant company that owns and franchises Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs. Its business centers on developing and supporting these restaurant brands, with a large share of locations operated by franchisees. The company's brands offer a range of products and services, including burgers and sandwiches, coffee and baked goods, fried chicken and seafood, and sub sandwiches. Restaurant Brands International serves customers through restaurants and, where available, delivery and digital ordering services.

Further Reading

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