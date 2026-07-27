Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Purchases 65,409 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 108.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,800 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for about 2.0% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned about 0.25% of HubSpot worth $30,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 29,401 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $41,434,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $205.38 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.63 and a 1 year high of $568.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 107.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting HubSpot

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.86.

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Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $1,567,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,243,270. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 1,313 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,021.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,411.96. This represents a 86.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 17,915 shares valued at $3,654,114. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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