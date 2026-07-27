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Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Sells 25,381 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Uber Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Ardmore Road Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 25,381 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 2.8% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $43,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

  • Negative Sentiment: Waymo is reportedly exploring a breakup with Uber, potentially ending a partnership that put Waymo robotaxis on Uber’s network in Austin and Atlanta. If Waymo pulls back, it could weaken Uber’s autonomous-vehicle strategy and raise concerns about competitive pressure in robotaxi ride-hailing. Waymo reportedly mulling a breakup with Uber
  • Negative Sentiment: The Financial Times reported that the Uber-Waymo relationship has soured amid lobbying battles over autonomous vehicle rollout, adding uncertainty around a high-profile partnership investors viewed as strategically important. Waymo explores split with Uber as robotaxi tensions deepen
  • Negative Sentiment: Uber said it is cutting 10% of customer service jobs as it expands AI use. While the move may support long-term efficiency, layoffs can signal near-term operational disruption and were cited in reports as a reason the stock weakened. Uber Cuts 10% of Customer Service Jobs, Citing ‘Embrace’ of AI
  • Negative Sentiment: Several follow-up reports echoed the same workforce reduction, reinforcing the market’s focus on Uber’s cost cuts and AI transition rather than near-term growth catalysts. Uber Slashes 10% of Customer Service Workforce in AI Push
  • Neutral Sentiment: Uber also won a court injunction against a New York City driver deactivation law, preserving flexibility in how it manages drivers in a key market; this is supportive for operations, but it is less likely to drive immediate stock action than the Waymo headlines. Uber (UBER) Wins Court Injunction Over New York Driver Deactivation Law
  • Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Uber was mentioned as a backer of Travis Kalanick’s new robotics venture, but that investment appears more thematic than directly material to Uber’s core earnings outlook. Anthony Levandowski... lands a role in Travis Kalanick's $1.7B robotics venture

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company's fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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