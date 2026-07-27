Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Sells 25,381 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 25,381 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 2.8% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $43,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company's fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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