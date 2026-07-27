Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Takes $8.89 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,894,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 67.2% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,174 shares of the company's stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Themes Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Themes Management Co LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $1,880,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 22.4% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company's stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 22.1% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 44,917 shares of the company's stock worth $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at $42,192,840.60. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $349.92 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $382.42 and its 200 day moving average is $333.65. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.18 and a 12-month high of $487.91. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $394.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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