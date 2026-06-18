Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Grows Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned approximately 0.19% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AEIS alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $356,840.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,950.40. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $361.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.8%

AEIS opened at $353.32 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.19 and a 1-year high of $397.44. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $346.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Energy Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Energy Industries wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Energy Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here