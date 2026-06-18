Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Invests $1.30 Million in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Itron by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Itron by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITRI. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on Itron and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.22.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $26,914.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,455,167. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $27,167.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,010.93. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 3,946 shares of company stock valued at $324,420 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.15. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $77.77 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.The firm had revenue of $586.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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