Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Invests $8.50 Million in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $8,500,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned 0.08% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $43,652,000 after purchasing an additional 209,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 197,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $256.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.06.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0%

JAZZ opened at $226.93 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $243.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,340.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.08 and a 200-day moving average of $189.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 22.09 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Jazz Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jazz announced a major research collaboration and licensing deal with AbCellera to discover and develop next-generation T-cell engaging multispecific antibodies for cancer, including solid tumors. The agreement could be worth up to roughly $820 million to $876 million per drug if milestones are achieved, signaling a potentially meaningful new pipeline opportunity. Article: Jazz Pharma, AbCellera ink antibody deal worth up to $876 million

Jazz announced a major research collaboration and licensing deal with AbCellera to discover and develop next-generation T-cell engaging multispecific antibodies for cancer, including solid tumors. The agreement could be worth up to roughly $820 million to $876 million per drug if milestones are achieved, signaling a potentially meaningful new pipeline opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Jazz also released extensive late-breaking data at SLEEP 2026 showing real-world benefits of Xywav in narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia, including evidence of improved patient outcomes and possible cardiometabolic benefits linked to reduced sodium exposure. That supports the company’s commercial franchise and may reinforce confidence in a core revenue driver. Article: Jazz Pharmaceuticals Delivers Extensive Late-Breaking Data at SLEEP 2026

Jazz also released extensive late-breaking data at SLEEP 2026 showing real-world benefits of Xywav in narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia, including evidence of improved patient outcomes and possible cardiometabolic benefits linked to reduced sodium exposure. That supports the company’s commercial franchise and may reinforce confidence in a core revenue driver. Neutral Sentiment: A director disclosed a planned sale of 1,157 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan. While insider selling can sometimes attract attention, the small size and scheduled nature make it unlikely to be a major fundamental concern. Article: SEC filing for director sale

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.55, for a total value of $266,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,231,724. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,446,209. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,098 shares of company stock worth $2,832,086 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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