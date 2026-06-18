Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Makes New Investment in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 240,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,415,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned approximately 0.20% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get BellRing Brands alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 124.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 439.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 42.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BellRing Brands news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $36,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,326 shares in the company, valued at $122,998.98. This trade represents a 42.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:BRBR opened at $9.05 on Thursday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. BellRing Brands's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BellRing Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BellRing Brands wasn't on the list.

While BellRing Brands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here