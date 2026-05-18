Ares Management Corporation $ARES Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) by 1,033.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,272 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 25,777 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC's holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 4,321 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 685 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ares Management from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $166.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ares Management

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian acquired 480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.43 per share, with a total value of $59,726.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,801.62. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $123.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ares Management Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $195.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Ares Management's payout ratio is 251.16%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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