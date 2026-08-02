Ares Management Corporation $ARES Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,756 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 13,108 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Ares Management were worth $16,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ares Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ares Management this week:

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $128.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $123.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.97.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Ares Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ares Management to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $188.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ares Management

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

Further Reading

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