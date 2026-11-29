State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX - Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,051 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 542,349 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.89% of Argan worth $206,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company's stock.

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Argan Stock Up 3.6%

AGX stock opened at $293.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.88 and a 52-week high of $805.75.

Argan (NYSE:AGX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $383.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.53 million. Argan had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argan, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Argan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Argan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Argan's payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Argan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Argan from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Argan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Argan from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Argan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Argan presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $523.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Argan

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc. is a holding company focused on engineering, procurement and construction services for the power-generation industry. Through its subsidiaries, it supports projects from design and construction through commissioning and, in some cases, ongoing maintenance. Its businesses include Gemma Power Systems, which serves the U.S. market, and Atlantic Projects Company, which operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Their work includes natural-gas-fired and renewable power-generation facilities, as well as services for industrial and energy infrastructure projects.

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