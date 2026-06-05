Argent Advisors Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 26,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 560,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $159,911,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $641.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $996.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,089.29. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $607.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.99. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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