Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,114 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,083 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $17,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company's stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 3,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arista Networks Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE:ANET opened at $152.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $191.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80. The firm's 50 day moving average is $152.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista launched its new 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms , a next-generation portfolio designed for AI fabrics and rack-scale AI infrastructure. That supports the company’s growth narrative as demand rises for larger AI clusters. Article Title

Arista launched its new , a next-generation portfolio designed for AI fabrics and rack-scale AI infrastructure. That supports the company’s growth narrative as demand rises for larger AI clusters. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts remain constructive after the company’s latest results, with price targets raised and buy ratings reiterated, reinforcing confidence in Arista’s earnings momentum and AI/networking demand. Article Title

Multiple analysts remain constructive after the company’s latest results, with price targets raised and buy ratings reiterated, reinforcing confidence in Arista’s earnings momentum and AI/networking demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also highlighted Arista’s strong liquidity, including a debt-free balance sheet, rising cash reserves, and robust operating cash flow, which can support continued investment in growth initiatives. Article Title

Coverage also highlighted Arista’s strong liquidity, including a debt-free balance sheet, rising cash reserves, and robust operating cash flow, which can support continued investment in growth initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Arista as a leading AI networking and “AI arms race” beneficiary, which is supportive of the long-term bull case but does not appear to be a new fundamental catalyst by itself. Article Title

Several articles framed Arista as a leading AI networking and “AI arms race” beneficiary, which is supportive of the long-term bull case but does not appear to be a new fundamental catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim disclosed another large share sale, adding to recent insider selling. While the trade was under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, insider sales can still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $39,134,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 331,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,111,134.88. This represents a 41.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,403,142 shares of company stock valued at $388,820,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Articles

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