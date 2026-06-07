Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Acquired by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,837 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 311.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,686,000. Finally, PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $185.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total transaction of $1,352,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 200,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,874,306.97. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $2,140,947.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,531.68. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock valued at $314,941,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 7.1%

ANET stock opened at $154.23 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $179.80. The company's 50 day moving average is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.82. The stock has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

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