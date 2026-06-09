Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Purchased by Advocacy Wealth Management LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,956 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,549,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,224,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,740,600.64. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,183,142 shares of company stock worth $354,076,343 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.3%

Arista Networks stock opened at $156.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $179.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here