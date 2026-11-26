Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,653 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 128,108 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $59,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 159.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,303,125 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,606,975,000 after buying an additional 74,541,134 shares during the period. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,101,860,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 199.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,630,196 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,635,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409,612 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $537,736,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,725,196 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,712,788,000 after buying an additional 2,497,275 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Latest Arista Networks News

Investors following ANET have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Arista’s average brokerage recommendation remains equivalent to a Buy, indicating broadly favorable analyst views. The report cautions, however, that analyst ratings can be overly optimistic. Read the analyst sentiment article

Arista’s average brokerage recommendation remains equivalent to a Buy, indicating broadly favorable analyst views. The report cautions, however, that analyst ratings can be overly optimistic. Positive Sentiment: A comparison of Arista with SentinelOne highlights Arista’s scale and strong net margins in high-speed data-center switching, supporting its fundamental investment case. Read the comparison

A comparison of Arista with SentinelOne highlights Arista’s scale and strong net margins in high-speed data-center switching, supporting its fundamental investment case. Negative Sentiment: SEC filings reported a director’s sale of 5,000 shares. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which can make it a less direct signal of the director’s current view of the stock. View the SEC filing

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Mark B. Templeton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total transaction of $829,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,410 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,548.50. This represents a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.04, for a total transaction of $56,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 179,455,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,565,292,378.24. The trade was a 0.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,060,758 shares of company stock worth $399,703,577. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $291.00 target price (up from $259.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $241.19.

Read Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $164.28 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $217.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company's revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc. develops cloud networking products for data centers, campus networks and routing environments. Its offerings include Ethernet switches and routers, along with software and services designed to help organizations build, manage and secure large-scale networks. The company's Extensible Operating System (EOS) is a core part of its platform, providing a common software foundation across many of its networking products. Arista also offers tools for network management, automation, analytics and security.

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