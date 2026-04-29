Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,091 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $19,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.83.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $165.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.72 and a 1-year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 216,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,247,141.35. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $5,225,920.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,110.56. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock worth $246,427,959. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Arista Networks News

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About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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