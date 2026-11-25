Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,331 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 673,223 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $65,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Mack & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ABS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Balance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Lewis Chew sold 2,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $492,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,762,970.30. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 15,815 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,689,340.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,139,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,704,465.15. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,355,758 shares of company stock worth $459,557,177. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $248.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $241.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $168.43 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $115.42 and a one year high of $217.41. The stock has a market cap of $212.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.28 and a 200 day moving average of $168.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

These are some of the ANET stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha article argues that Arista’s sharp correction may be a buying opportunity, describing the company as not having become overheated. Seeking Alpha article

A Seeking Alpha article argues that Arista’s sharp correction may be a buying opportunity, describing the company as not having become overheated. Neutral Sentiment: Trefis considers whether Arista stock could reach $270, but the provided entry does not include the analysis or its assumptions. Trefis article

Trefis considers whether Arista stock could reach $270, but the provided entry does not include the analysis or its assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Recent price-prediction coverage points to weakening short-term chart conditions and a technical reset, which may be weighing on sentiment despite AI-related momentum. Blockchain.News article

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc. develops software-driven networking products for large data centers, cloud environments, AI workloads, and enterprise campuses. Its offerings include Ethernet switches and routers, along with software and services for managing, monitoring, and securing networks. The company's software portfolio includes its Extensible Operating System (EOS), which runs across its networking platforms, and CloudVision, a platform for network automation and management. Arista's products are used by cloud providers, businesses, and other organizations to connect and manage computing infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report