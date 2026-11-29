Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,229,855 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 8.4% of Anomaly Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Arista Networks worth $250,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 159.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,303,125 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,606,975,000 after acquiring an additional 74,541,134 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,725,196 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,712,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,630,196 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,635,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409,612 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,357,496 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,589,651,000 after purchasing an additional 388,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,440,963 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,433,951,000 after purchasing an additional 470,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total value of $5,291,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 442,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,028,400. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 300,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total value of $59,685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 180,543,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,919,039,399.60. This represents a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,074,569 shares of company stock worth $401,886,268. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Top Arista Networks Stories

These are some of the ANET stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Arista expanded its Etherlink R4 lineup for distributed AI inferencing, adding equipment designed to reduce latency and power use and address data-sovereignty needs. The launch could strengthen its position as demand for AI infrastructure grows. Read about Etherlink R4 and AI growth

Arista expanded its Etherlink R4 lineup for distributed AI inferencing, adding equipment designed to reduce latency and power use and address data-sovereignty needs. The launch could strengthen its position as demand for AI infrastructure grows. Neutral Sentiment: Director Charles Giancarlo sold 5,000 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, but retained 179,333 shares after the transaction, which limits what can be inferred from the sale. Read about the director’s sale

Director Charles Giancarlo sold 5,000 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, but retained 179,333 shares after the transaction, which limits what can be inferred from the sale. Negative Sentiment: Technical commentary flagged resistance and a weaker trend structure. Separately, ANET had recently fallen alongside semiconductor stocks during a broader chip-sector selloff, suggesting market sentiment remains a risk. Read the technical analysis Read about the chip-sector selloff

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 price target on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $241.19.

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Arista Networks Trading Up 6.5%

NYSE:ANET opened at $174.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $217.41. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $190.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.86.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc. develops cloud networking products for data centers, campus networks and routing environments. Its offerings include Ethernet switches and routers, along with software and services designed to help organizations build, manage and secure large-scale networks. The company's Extensible Operating System (EOS) is a core part of its platform, providing a common software foundation across many of its networking products. Arista also offers tools for network management, automation, analytics and security.

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