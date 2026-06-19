Aristides Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mama's Creations, Inc. $MAMA

Aristides Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA - Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,965 shares of the company's stock after selling 91,340 shares during the period. Mama's Creations accounts for approximately 0.4% of Aristides Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.54% of Mama's Creations worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mama's Creations by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,905,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Mama's Creations by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company's stock worth $22,817,000 after buying an additional 596,688 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mama's Creations by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,337,614 shares of the company's stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mama's Creations by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,594 shares of the company's stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 68,506 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mama's Creations in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company's stock.

Get Mama's Creations alerts: Sign Up

Mama's Creations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mama's Creations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $723.42 million, a PE ratio of 126.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64.

Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Mama's Creations had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mama's Creations, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mama's Creations

In other news, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 16,223 shares of Mama's Creations stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $248,211.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 695,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,637,906.40. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mama's Creations from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mama's Creations from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mama's Creations in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mama's Creations from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAMA

Mama's Creations Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini's, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mama's Creations, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mama's Creations wasn't on the list.

While Mama's Creations currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here