Aristides Capital LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Bk Technologies, Inc. $BKTI

Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bk Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI - Free Report) by 433.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,932 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.64% of Bk Technologies worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Bk Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Bk Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bk Technologies by 3,882.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bk Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bk Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bk Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Bk Technologies

In other Bk Technologies news, CEO John M. Suzuki sold 2,777 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $229,269.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,224.64. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bk Technologies Stock Performance

Bk Technologies stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.63. Bk Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $104.55.

Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Bk Technologies had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 16.03%.Bk Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.550 EPS.

Bk Technologies Profile

BK Technologies Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of professional two-way radio communications equipment and systems. The company's product portfolio includes portable radios, mobile radios, repeater and dispatch consoles, antennas and related accessories. BK Technologies serves a broad range of end markets that require reliable voice and data communications, including public safety agencies, government entities, utilities, transportation, oil and gas, mining and commercial applications.

BK Technologies offers both analog and digital radio platforms, supporting industry standards such as Project 25 (P25) for mission-critical communications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bk Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bk Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Bk Technologies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here