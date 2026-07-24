Aristides Capital LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ETON

Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON - Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,041 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,605 shares during the quarter. Eton Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.8% of Aristides Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ETON. Zacks Research downgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Eton Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Krempa sold 42,797 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,428,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $843,064.11. This trade represents a 62.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Mckie Adams sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,624,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,853,921. 16.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.48 and a beta of 0.86. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $44.91.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.The business had revenue of $24.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing generic and proprietary pharmaceutical products for patients with rare and underserved diseases. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company leverages its expertise in hormone therapies and complex molecules to address treatment areas where patient need is high and competition is limited. Since its founding in 2016, Eton has sought to build a diversified portfolio that combines established generic medicines with targeted branded offerings.

The company's product lineup includes thyroid hormone replacements such as desiccated thyroid and liothyronine, as well as pyrimethamine tablets indicated for toxoplasmosis.

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