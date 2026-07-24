Aristides Capital LLC Sells 14,103 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Aristides Capital LLC decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,243 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after selling 14,103 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies comprises 0.5% of Aristides Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aristides Capital LLC's holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,752,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $589,112,000 after buying an additional 957,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,793 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $397,881,000 after buying an additional 349,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,099 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $245,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,959,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,197,218 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $191,707,000 after buying an additional 563,178 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $165.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.64 and a 200-day moving average of $113.96.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $31,446.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 31,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,012,486.46. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,099.70. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Further Reading

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