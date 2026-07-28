Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Acquires 6,683 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 3.7% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $78,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 270,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $83,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 2,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,355,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 66,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $20,728,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

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Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $383.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.61 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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