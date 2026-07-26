Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 46,361 shares of the company's stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,494 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 165.5% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company's stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 657,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 116,968 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $74.54 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The firm's 50 day moving average is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.49%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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