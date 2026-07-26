Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,150 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $3.41 and revenue of $6.86 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, reinforcing confidence in operating momentum and pricing power.

Union Pacific reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $3.41 and revenue of $6.86 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, reinforcing confidence in operating momentum and pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, with Citigroup, JPMorgan, Benchmark, and Bank of America all raising price targets, suggesting expectations for further upside in the stock.

Analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, with Citigroup, JPMorgan, Benchmark, and Bank of America all raising price targets, suggesting expectations for further upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific and Canadian National reached a binding access agreement tied to the proposed Norfolk Southern merger, easing competition concerns and improving the odds of regulatory approval while also giving UNP better Chicago routing efficiency and expanded corridor access. Article Title

Union Pacific and Canadian National reached a binding access agreement tied to the proposed Norfolk Southern merger, easing competition concerns and improving the odds of regulatory approval while also giving UNP better Chicago routing efficiency and expanded corridor access. Neutral Sentiment: The broader news flow also highlighted that the merger and access agreement may reshape North American rail traffic patterns, but the deal still depends on Surface Transportation Board approval and final closing.

The broader news flow also highlighted that the merger and access agreement may reshape North American rail traffic patterns, but the deal still depends on Surface Transportation Board approval and final closing. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted Union Pacific’s record freight revenue and improved efficiency, which supports the bullish case but is already partly reflected in the recent rally.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $307.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.32. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $315.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.21. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 44.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $301.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $282.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $339.00 price objective (up from $289.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $319.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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