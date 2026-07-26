Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $21.48 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 120.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,829 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 86,158 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Water Works worth $21,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 5.4% in the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Water Works from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 target price on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $140.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $134.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.57 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.09). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Further Reading

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