Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $34.49 Million Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,827 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.6% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $34,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 34,249,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,689,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,045,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,827,852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chubb by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,947,799 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,665,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,987 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,481,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,895,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,428,278,000 after purchasing an additional 513,852 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $359.78 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $335.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $264.10 and a 52 week high of $365.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.77 by $0.49. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 18.10%.The company had revenue of $16.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. HSBC downgraded Chubb from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chubb from $335.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $374.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $360.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

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