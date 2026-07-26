Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,023 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 27,116 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $114.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.88. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $114.75 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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