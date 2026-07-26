Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Purchases 2,853 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,670 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up 1.6% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Norfolk Southern worth $33,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,084,701,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,128,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 545.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,306,203 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $392,396,000 after buying an additional 1,103,748 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,629,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 2,130,000 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $614,974,000 after acquiring an additional 860,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:NSC opened at $351.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $268.23 and a one year high of $358.60. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $317.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 21.02%.The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Norfolk Southern's payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Norfolk Southern to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $344.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Norfolk Southern this week:

Positive Sentiment: Norfolk Southern beat Q2 expectations, posting $3.52 in EPS and revenue above estimates, with revenue up 12.5% year over year and record quarterly sales. Reuters article

Norfolk Southern beat Q2 expectations, posting $3.52 in EPS and revenue above estimates, with revenue up 12.5% year over year and record quarterly sales. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $385 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to run. Benzinga article

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $385 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to run. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lifted its target to $376, reflecting a more constructive view after the earnings release, even though it kept a neutral rating. Benzinga article

Citigroup lifted its target to $376, reflecting a more constructive view after the earnings release, even though it kept a neutral rating. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its target to $338 but maintained a neutral rating, suggesting valuation looks less compelling after the recent move higher. Benzinga article

JPMorgan raised its target to $338 but maintained a neutral rating, suggesting valuation looks less compelling after the recent move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary noted lower profitability and margin pressure despite the revenue beat, which may temper enthusiasm if cost pressures persist. Seeking Alpha article

Some commentary noted lower profitability and margin pressure despite the revenue beat, which may temper enthusiasm if cost pressures persist. Negative Sentiment: Profitability was held back by higher fuel costs and lower efficiency, showing that cost inflation remains a headwind even as demand improves. TipRanks article

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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