Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Sells 2,566 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,042 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.6% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $6.03 in adjusted EPS versus $5.71 expected and $11.99 billion in revenue versus $11.71 billion expected, with organic revenue up 5% year over year. Reuters article

Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $6.03 in adjusted EPS versus $5.71 expected and $11.99 billion in revenue versus $11.71 billion expected, with organic revenue up 5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY 2026 guidance, signaling management’s confidence that customer demand recovery should continue and that the stronger quarter was not a one-off. Business Wire article

The company raised its FY 2026 guidance, signaling management’s confidence that customer demand recovery should continue and that the stronger quarter was not a one-off. Positive Sentiment: Analysts pointed to broad-based improvement in life sciences and biopharma activity, plus price target upgrades, as additional support for the stock’s rally. Yahoo Finance article

Analysts pointed to broad-based improvement in life sciences and biopharma activity, plus price target upgrades, as additional support for the stock’s rally. Neutral Sentiment: Thermo Fisher also launched InstaFlux for food microbiology labs, a product announcement that may help long-term workflow adoption but is not likely the main driver of the stock move today. Business Wire article

Thermo Fisher also launched InstaFlux for food microbiology labs, a product announcement that may help long-term workflow adoption but is not likely the main driver of the stock move today. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst note suggested the strong quarter may not materially change the second-half outlook, indicating some caution after the earnings beat. Yahoo Finance article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $613.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMO

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $567.34 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.27 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $210.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.46.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.11%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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