Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Sells 87,031 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 87,031 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 901.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,132,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,979 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 14,869.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $768,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 712.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,080,538 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE HD opened at $327.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.94 and a 200-day moving average of $346.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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