Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Sells 98,425 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC decreased its position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,614 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after selling 98,425 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Antero Resources worth $19,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Antero Resources alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:AR opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares in the company, valued at $42,680,601.36. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 277,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,903,904.55. The trade was a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Texas Capital upgraded Antero Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AR

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Antero Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Antero Resources wasn't on the list.

While Antero Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here