Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,719,376,000 after buying an additional 2,743,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,980,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,285,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,947,272,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,391,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average is $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb announced progress on a new lung cancer combination therapy, advancing the program into Phase 2. That suggests continued pipeline momentum and gives investors another potential long-term growth catalyst. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb announced progress on a new lung cancer combination therapy, advancing the program into Phase 2. That suggests continued pipeline momentum and gives investors another potential long-term growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company also expanded its pipeline with a first-in-human trial for BMS-986533, reinforcing the view that Bristol Myers is still investing in new drug candidates beyond its current blockbuster portfolio. Article Title

The company also expanded its pipeline with a first-in-human trial for BMS-986533, reinforcing the view that Bristol Myers is still investing in new drug candidates beyond its current blockbuster portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews ahead of Bristol Myers Squibb’s upcoming earnings report point to Wall Street expecting earnings growth and a possible beat, which may be supporting shares ahead of the release. Article Title

Multiple previews ahead of Bristol Myers Squibb’s upcoming earnings report point to Wall Street expecting earnings growth and a possible beat, which may be supporting shares ahead of the release. Neutral Sentiment: An analyst note on Bristol Myers Squibb was published, but the headline indicates general commentary rather than a major new thesis change, so the market impact appears limited. Article Title

An analyst note on Bristol Myers Squibb was published, but the headline indicates general commentary rather than a major new thesis change, so the market impact appears limited. Negative Sentiment: Broader healthcare commentary flagged some names to avoid, but Bristol Myers Squibb was not singled out; still, it reflects a mixed sentiment backdrop for the sector rather than a company-specific setback. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMY

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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