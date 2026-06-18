Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Buys 175,063 Shares of Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS - Free Report) by 682.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,699 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 175,063 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.39% of Cohen & Steers worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $3,586,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 77,292 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,778 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,421 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. Cohen & Steers Inc has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.62 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Cohen & Steers's dividend payout ratio is presently 88.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNS has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $75.00.

View Our Latest Report on Cohen & Steers

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel Noonan sold 4,360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $337,158.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,217,979.06. This represents a 13.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.40% of the company's stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly traded investment management firm specializing in real estate securities and alternative income strategies. Founded in 1986 by Martin Cohen and Robert Steers, the company has built a reputation for expertise in listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and related equities. Headquartered in New York City, Cohen & Steers applies a research-driven approach to identify value and income opportunities across global property markets.

The firm offers a diverse range of investment products, including mutual funds, closed-end funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Further Reading

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